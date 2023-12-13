Former CGM of APDCL Bhabani Kanta Sarma Passes Away

Former Chief General Manager (CGM) of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) Bhabani Kanta Sarma passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Bhabani Kanta Sarma reportedly breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at around 2:45 am. He was 77.
It may be mentioned that Sarma worked for the Meghalaya State Electricity Board for a very brief period. Later he worked in different capacities at APDCL and retired as CGM (com).
During his tenure as CGM (com), the management of APDCL completed the Karvi-Lungpi hydro electrical project.
Sarma was also closely associated with Gopalananda Ashrom of Santipur and various social activities in the area.
He has left behind his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, grand children, and a host of relatives and friends. He was one of the sons of Late Uma Kanta Sarma, a retired headmaster of Cotton Collegiate School and an educationist of yester years.