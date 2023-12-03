Assamese Singer Arun Das Passes Away

Popular Assamese singer Arun Das, known for soulful renditions and love songs, left for heavenly abode on Sunday after battling long-standing illnesses. The singer passed away reportedly at around 4:45 am early today morning.
Arun Das is known to have lent his voice to popular songs like ‘Tumi Janu Jana Sun’, ‘Kiman Morom Tumale’, ‘Xasisilu Gopone Gopone’, and more. A master of the art, Arun Das’ voice left his fans with a sense of satisfaction in elation and in despair.
His iconic moments with the guitar in his hands on stage will linger long in the minds and his renditions in the hearts of fans even as he is not around. His loss is irreplaceable in the industry.