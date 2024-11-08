Former DSP Faces Allegations of Assault on Female Tenant in Guwahati

Guwahati News

The incident reportedly began with a verbal dispute between the female tenant and the landlord Sukur Ali, over an issue related to guests visiting the tenant’s house.
Shocking allegations of brutal physical assault on a female tenant by a former top-ranking police officer have surfaced in Guwahati’s Hatigaon.

The accused cop is said to be a former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukur Ali. Along with physical assault, Ali has also been accused of giving death threats to the tenant.

The incident reportedly began with a verbal dispute between the female tenant and the landlord Sukur Ali, over an issue related to guests visiting the tenant’s house. The situation escalated when Ali, wielding a torch, allegedly physically attacked the woman.

Following this, the woman filed a formal complaint at the Hatigaon Police Station, accusing Ali of assault.

However, according to allegations raised by the complainant, as of now, the police are yet to register a case against the accused former cop.

