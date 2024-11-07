Assam: Caregiver Assaults Disturbed Inmate At Sivasagar Rehab

A female inmate at a rehabilitation centre in Assam's Sivasagar was hospitalised with bruises all over her body after allegedly being assaulted on multiple occasions by a caregiver. The victim's family has accused that this went on behind their back.
The victim, a mentally vulnerable young woman, was admitted to a rehab named 'Human Welfare Society' in Sivasagar district's Geleki on September 2, this year, by her family for treatment.
According to reports, a caregiver there, identified as Junmoni, allegedly subjected her to severe physical abuse, leaving her with several injuries. As a result of the excessive violence, the woman’s condition worsened, prompting the centre’s authorities to transfer her to the Sivasagar Civil Hospital without informing her family.
The victim's family was later notified, and it was discovered that her entire body had signs of trauma. Disturbing footage of the woman's ordeal has surfaced, highlighting the brutality of the assault.
Currently, she remains in critical condition at the Sivasagar Civil Hospital, where she is receiving medical treatment for her injuries. Authorities are investigating the matter, and action is expected to follow against the accused.