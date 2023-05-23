Former GMDA Chairman Dhiren Baruah Passes Away

The former chairman of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Dhiren Baruah, breathed his last in Guwahati on Tuesday afternoon.
Baruah, who was often referred to as Guwahati Pran, was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Guwahati on May 10 and was undergoing treatment when he breathed his last at the hospital.
His last rites will be performed at Nabagraha Cemetery in Guwahati, sources informed.
As per Baruah’s commitment, he donated his eyes for the visually impaired people.
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has offered his condolences on the demise of the former GMDA chairman Dhiren Baruah.
Baruah was a prominent social activist of the Socialist Movement of Assam and renowned for his relentless efforts in the Save Guwahati Build Guwahati initiative.
He made significant contributions in the world’s first urban Bihu platform, Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani and the establishment of the Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute, reports stated.
It may be noted that he played a significant role in the construction of the Saraighat Bridge and the Guwahati Refinery.