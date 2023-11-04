Assam: Former Raha MLA Dimbeswar Das Passes Away

The former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Raha constituency in Assam, Dimbeswar Das passed away on Saturday evening.
According to sources, Dimbeswar breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) this evening. He had been suffering from an incurable disease for a long time.
Dimbeswar contested state assembly elections in 2016 on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket and was elected as an MLA of Raha constituency.
Later in 2021 assembly elections, he lost the MLA seat to Sashi Kanta Das who contested the election on a Congress ticket and won.
Meanwhile, offering condolences to the grieving family, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of former MLA Dimbeswar Das of Raha Assembly Constituency. The death of Das, who was known as a socialist, is an irreparable loss to the socio-political sphere. I pray to God for his eternal peace and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families." (translated from Assamese)