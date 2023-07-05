Assam: Raha CDPO Suspended for Involvement in Malpractices

The Department of Women and Child Development, Assam, issued an order suspending the accused CDPO from his post.

The order from the department read, “Whereas, a report has been received from Director, Women & Child Development, Assam vide his letter No. DWCD(ICDS)E/81/2022/47 dated 28.06.2023 to the effect that Shri Dimbeswar Mahanta, Child Development Project Officer, Raha ICDS Project, District- Nagaon is allegedly involved in corrupt practices.”

“Whereas the Governor of Assam is satisfied that it is necessary and expedient to place Shri Dimbeswar Mahanta, Child Development Project Officer, Raha ICDS Project, District- Nagaon under suspension with immediate effect,” the order further read.

The accused has been suspended under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, the order said.