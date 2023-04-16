Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah Tests Covid-19 Positive

The Police Commissioner of Guwahati Diganta Barah tested positive for covid-19 on Sunday amid surging cases reported across the country.

The news comes days after a teenager from Assam’s Demow had reportedly tested covid-19 positive last Tuesday.

As per reports, traces of the Covid-19 virus were found during a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted earlier on the day of the girl, a resident of Demow in the Sivasagar district of Assam.

The girl in question was reportedly down with high fever for the last few days, after which the family decided to go for a Covid-19 test when the virus was detected.

Meanwhile, she had been prescribed to stay under home isolation by doctors as of now.

It may be noted that as on April 15, a total of 10,753 new infections were reported in the country.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday, the number of active cases had reached 53,720.

Meanwhile, the total cases tally had climbed to 5,31,091 with 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, the country had witnessed 6,628 recoveries, which led to total recoveries of 4,42,23,211, while the recovery rate currently stood at 98.69 percent, the bulletin stated.

The daily positivity rate stood at 6.68 percent while the weekly positivity rate was at 4.49 percent, it said.

With 397 doses administered in the last 24 hours, a total of 220.66 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Amidst a gradual spike in Covid-19 cases in several states, mock drills were undertaken on April 10 and 11 in a total of 33,685 health facilities, including 28,050 government facilities and 5,635 private health facilities.

Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said that doses of Covovax - Covid booster shot for adults would reach major cities in four to five days, while a Bharat Biotech official had confirmed that the company was ready to resume the production of Covaxin.