Six Hardcore Dacoits Arrested in Guwahati with Cash and Vehicle

Guwahati police on Friday have busted a major robbery gang, resulting in the arrest of six hardcore dacoits and the recovery of Rs 7.66 lakh in cash and a Scorpio vehicle.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Azgar Ali from Bongaigaon, Fazur Ali and Nadir Ali from Barpeta, and Abdul Barik, Vinod Shah, and Siraj Ali from Dhubri.
The gang was involved in a robbery on August 1, where they looted Rs 7 lakh from a warehouse belonging to RK Fruits in Beharbari, Guwahati. The robbery was reported to the police by the warehouse owner, Gautam Chaudhary, leading to an FIR being filed and subsequent investigations.
Following the FIR, Basistha police launched an operation that resulted in the arrest of the six miscreants involved in the heist. The police also seized the Scorpio vehicle, bearing registration number AS01 AX 0042, used in the robbery.