STF Assam Seizes Heroin and Arrests Drug Peddler in Guwahati

During the raid, the STF Assam recovered 30 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 35.5 grams, one mobile handset, cash amounting to Rs. 330.
The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam on August 9 afternoon conducted a significant raid on Guwahati’s Six Mile area and apprehended a drug peddler and recovered a substantial quantities of illicit substances.

The raid was carried out on the footpath of Khanapara-Sixmile Road, opposite the ADM C-DBT Building, under Dispur Police Station jurisdiction. The operation led to the apprehension of Rajdeep Pegu(24) resident of Khanapara.

The successful raid underscores STF Assam's continued efforts in combating drug trafficking and ensuring public safety.

