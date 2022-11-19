Four Held in Guwahati Mob Lynching Case

Four accused have been arrested in connection to Sunil Sharma’s murder case in Guwahati’s Adagudam area.

The arrested persons are Munnaf Ali, Amir Hamza, Abdul Rejak and Abdul Rekib Ali.

The Fatasil Police has taken the accused persons to 5-day custody.

It may be mentioned that, Sunil Sharma was brutally lynched by an irate mob at Adagudam for reasons currently unknown.

Police officials present at the scene were able to rescue him from the clutches of the mob and bring him to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical attention.

However, he was declared dead at the hospital.