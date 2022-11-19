Assam: Massive Fire Destroys Houses, Kills Livestock In Dhubri

A massive fire broke out in a residential neighbourhood at Chapar in Assam’s Dhubri district, destroying at least three houses in the vicinity.

Sources said a number of livestock was also killed as a result of the unprecedented blaze.

It is suspected that that fire broke due to a short circuit in one of the houses.

The incident was reported from New Hatipota area in Chapar.

Goods worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire, sources further informed.

Following the incident, several fire tenders rushed to the scene and were able to successfully douse the massive blaze.