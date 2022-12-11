Guwahati: Four-Year-Old Child Goes Missing in Maligaon

A four-year-old child was kidnapped from her own residential quarter in Guwahati on Saturday afternoon.

According to sources, the kidnapping was reported at Maligaon in Guwahati where a man came to sell clothes and since the man left the area, the child has been missing.

The locals said that the man wearing black jacket carried two big bags containing clothes. As he was going through the colony, he was announcing on his mic “Kashmiri Kurti, Pajama”. And at that moment the missing child was playing outside her gate and as soon as he left, the child also went missing.

The locals and the family members suspect that the man who came to sell clothes might have kidnapped the four-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, the police are searching for the child with the help of sniffer dogs but no information of the child has been received so far.

The incident has caused stir in Maligaon.