Assam: 770 Meritorious Students Receive Scooters in Biswanath Chariali

As many as 770 meritorious Higher Secondary students were distributed scooters in Assam’s Biswanath Chariali under Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award on Sunday.

The scooters were distributed by Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika and MP Pallab Lochan Das.

The scooters were distributed to 770 students, including boys scoring 75 per cent or above and girls scoring 60 per cent or above, in the district.

Minister Hazarika and MP Das were accompanied by MLA Padma Hazarika and MLA Utpal Bora.

Taking to Twitter, Pijush Hazarika said, “Our govt. is committed towards building a progressive path for the students of Assam under the leadership of HCM @himantabiswa sir. Today, I took part in the ‘Banikanta Kakati Ceremonial Award’ distribution of scooties in Biswanath Chariali.”

“A total of 770 students of Biswanath viz. boys securing 75% & girls securing 60% in HSLC 2022 will be receiving scooties subsequently. Hon’ble MP Shri @pallablochandas & Hon’ble MLAs Shri @padma_hazarika & Shri Utpal Bora were present,” he added.