Fraudster Accused of Duping People Arrested in Guwahati

The Guwahati Police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of providing jobs and issuing licenses.
Based on a complaint filed by a resident of Ganeshpara, the police arrested the fraudster, identified as Jaya Das.
Jaya is accused of looting crores of money on the pretext of providing jobs and issuing licenses, sources informed.
The complainant said, “Jaya took Rs. 11 lakh from me in exchange of issuing a license for a wine shop. She was supposed to handover the license in August 2021, however, since then she had been refusing to take my calls or respond to my messages. I have heard that she looted several other people in the same manner.”
Earlier this month, Assam Police apprehended one Lat Mandal along with four land brokers on charges of land fraud in Hojai district.
It was alleged that the brokers had sold six bighas of land located at Golaghatia Basti in Hojai with the help of Lat Mandal by forging documents, sources said.
The Lat Mandal was identified as Jugal Bora while the four brokers were identified as Sadhan Chouhan, Krishna Das, Maniram Sahu and Jagarnath Roy.