Fraudster Arrested by Crime Branch for Job Placement Scam in Guwahati

A major fraud case came to light when the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police arrested Samor Jyoti Das for allegedly duping several individuals with promises of job placements.

Das, who posed as a middleman offering positions in the Water Resources Department, collected lakhs of rupees from numerous victims.

The arrest took place at Paltan Bazaar Railway Station when the accused attempted to escape by train.

Investigations revealed that Das had collected crores of rupees from over a hundred people, promising them jobs in exchange for hefty sums of money.

He had been operating this scam for an extended period, and two years ago, he was also arrested for similar fraudulent activities.

The police are continuing their investigation, and further details are expected in the coming days.

