Fraudulent Vehicle Purchase Foiled at Guwahati Showroom, 1 Apprehended

One fraudster was nabbed on Saturday while attempting to purchase a two-wheeler from a showroom in Guwahati's Zoo Road area.
The individual in the guise of a customer was reportedly apprehended on suspicion when he tried to purchase a vehicle worth Rs 1.54 lakh by paying just Rs 51,000 at the Yamaha showroom in Zoo Road.
According to sources, the showroom authorities nabbed two customers on suspicion of being notorious fraudsters. One of the customers attempted to flee but was caught by the alert staff after a chase.
The purchase was being facilitated by one individual identified as Inamul Ali on behalf of another man named Krishna Baruah. Though, Inamul Ali tried to escape, he was apprehended after the chase.
Meanhwile, the police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter. The owner of the Yamaha dealership suspects that several individuals may be involved in this fraudulent scheme.
It may be mentioned that, these fraudulent customers are known to purchase vehicles from dealers by paying a partial amount upfront, only to sell them to other parties later. After acquiring the vehicle, they often default on the remaining loan payments and falsely claim that the vehicle has been stolen.