80 Assam Women Defrauded in Rs. 2.4 Crore GNM Course Scam, Fraudster Arrested

In a major breakthrough, the Guwahati police on Sunday arrested a fraudster from Southern India for orchestrating a scam in Assam since 2016.
The culprit identified as Robin Thomas was arrested by Dispur police on September 1, 2024.
Thomas, who initially worked at the Critical Care Hospital and Research Institute in Lokhra, Guwahati, duped nearly 80 women by offering a fake General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course at Bangalore College of Nursing.
Each victim was scammed out of approximately Rs. 3 lakh, with fake certificates issued after three years, informed sources.
The total fraud amounts to an estimated to be around Rs. 2.4 crores, with the money funneled from Lokhra to Sarathi Hospital in Nalbari.
A victim stated, "As we, the victims, finally went to seek the help of the law, the Guwahati Dispur police station arrested him yesterday on September 1, 2024."
Thomas is currently in police custody.