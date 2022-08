Noted freedom fighter from Assam, Jatin Goswami has passed away at the age of 97 in Guwahati.

According to reports, he passed away at around 4.20 am on Wednesday at his residence in Karnachal road in the Silpukhuri locality of Guwahati.

He was born on September 17, 1925 in Patacharkuchi in the Bajali district of the state. Goswami was a prominent figure during the freedom struggle.