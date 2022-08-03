Minor Assam Girls Rescued From Railway Station In Delhi

Delhi police on Tuesday rescued two minor girls from Assam who had gone missing last week.

According to reports, the two minor girls had been missing since July 29 in Assam. The families of the girls had registered a complaint after which the search operation began.

Delhi police’s Northeast branch and Assam police jointly executed the operation in which the two girls were rescued.

Officials said that the girls were believed to be victims of trafficking. They are residents of Rowta town in the Udalguri district of Assam.

Police rescued them from New Delhi railway station. They will soon be sent home, officials mentioned.

Meanwhile, investigation is underway to identify and nab the culprits responsible for bringing the minor girls to Delhi.