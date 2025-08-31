Freight Train Derails in Guwahati, Strands Five Passenger Trains

A freight train near Guwahati has derailed, causing major disruption on the tracks. Five passenger trains are reportedly stranded, creating a chaotic situation among travellers.

The derailment involved a goods-carrying train that went off the tracks, blocking several other passenger trains. Large quantities of cargo were being transported on the derailed train.

The incident has caused significant delays in rail traffic, and passengers at nearby Changsari Railway Station experienced confusion and panic due to the disruption.

The railway authorities are working to clear the tracks and restore normal train services.

