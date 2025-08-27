Four-Wheeler Crushed by Train in Dhubri; Occupants Escape Unharmed

A serious accident occurred in Dumardaha, Dhubri, on Wednesday morning, when a freight train struck a four-wheeler. Miraculously, all the occupants of the vehicle survived without injuries.

The incident involved a four-wheeler bearing registration number AS17-Q-8055, which was attempting to cross the railway tracks at Dumardaha. At that time, a goods train travelling from Cooch Behar to Dhubri collided with the vehicle, causing significant damage.

The collision led to heavy traffic congestion on the national highway, with vehicles backed up for nearly an hour as authorities cleared the scene.

Police and railway officials rushed to the site immediately to investigate the accident and manage traffic. The exact cause of the collision is under investigation, and officials have urged motorists to exercise caution when crossing railway tracks.

