From Guwahati to Davos: Drishti Medhi’s Journey onto the Global Economic Stage

In a world where global platforms are often dominated by political heavyweights and corporate titans, the rise of a young Assamese entrepreneur at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos stands out as both rare and inspiring. Drishti Medhi, a Guwahati-based social entrepreneur, has emerged as one of the selected global changemakers at the World Economic Forum 2026, marking a significant moment not just for Assam, but for grassroots entrepreneurship from India’s Northeast.

A graduate in Electronic Engineering, Drishti chose a path far removed from the conventional corporate trajectory. Instead of pursuing a salaried job, she carved her own space as a social entrepreneur, focusing on the economic empowerment of marginalised and labour-intensive communities in Assam. Today, her work and vision have earned her recognition on one of the most influential global platforms shaping the future of the world economy.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, held in Davos, Switzerland, began on January 19 and concluded on January 23. While the formal sessions ended, Drishti is scheduled to remain in Davos until the first week of February, engaging in high-level discussions with global investors, corporate leaders and institutional representatives to explore investment opportunities linked to Assam and the Northeast.

This year’s Davos meeting was particularly notable for Assam. For the first time, an Assam Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, attended the World Economic Forum as an official government representative, joining chief ministers from six Indian states. However, running parallel to official diplomacy was a quieter yet equally powerful presence: Dristi Medhi, selected as one of only 40 global entrepreneurs chosen on merit from across the world to participate in the forum.

Notably, while 50 delegates are usually selected globally for this category, only 40 were chosen this year, underscoring the competitiveness and prestige of the selection. From India, only two young entrepreneurs made the cut: Drishti Medhi and 22-year-old entrepreneur Ishan Pratap.

Dristi’s participation is not symbolic; it is rooted in years of on-ground work. Her entrepreneurial focus spans employment security for informal workers, upliftment of labour-intensive communities, agricultural exports and sustainable economic models. She is the co-founder of Quick Ghy, a company she established with her elder brother, Gaurav Medhi, aimed at strengthening livelihood ecosystems for workers and producers.

In addition, she is also the co-owner of ADG Exim, an export-oriented enterprise that facilitates the global export of Assam’s agricultural and handloom products. Through these ventures, Drishti has worked to connect rural producers and informal workers with global markets, ensuring fair returns, skill development and sustainable employment.

At Davos 2026, her engagement has been sharply focused. She has been actively seeking investment in areas such as bio-energy, biogas, compost-based ecosystems, sustainable fuel alternatives, and employment generation for indigenous and unorganised labour communities. Through initiatives like Asia Skill and Welfare, her organisation works to bridge trade, energy transition and skill development, particularly aimed at uplifting blue-collar workers through structured training and employment pathways.

One of the defining moments of her Davos journey came on January 21, when she had the opportunity to interact with French President Emmanuel Macron, an interaction that reflects the level of access and influence young global entrepreneurs can now command at the forum.

Drishti’s achievements have been recognised earlier as well. In 2021, the Indian Embassy in the United States recognised her as one of the top women entrepreneurs from Northeast India. In the same year, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, selected her among the country’s top five entrepreneurs for 2021–22, acknowledging her work in social impact-driven enterprise.

Beyond individual success, her presence at Davos carries broader significance. The World Economic Forum, founded in 1971 by German economist Professor Klaus Schwab, is one of the world’s most influential international organisations. With its stated mission, “Committed to improving the state of the world”, the WEF serves as a platform where global economic, political, technological and social futures are debated and shaped.

Held annually in Davos, the forum brings together presidents, prime ministers, ministers, global CEOs, bankers, scientists, academics and civil society leaders. Discussions range from global economic growth and unemployment to climate change, artificial intelligence, digital economies, public health and global security. These discussions often influence policy directions, investment flows and international cooperation.

For India, and particularly for Assam, participation in such a forum opens doors to global investment, promotes initiatives like Make in India and Digital India, and strengthens the startup and infrastructure ecosystem. In that context, Dristi Medhi’s role as a representative of grassroots entrepreneurship from Assam adds a crucial, people-centric dimension to the global narrative.

The World Economic Forum is not merely a conference; it is a crucible where ideas about the future of humanity are forged. That an entrepreneur from Guwahati, rooted in the realities of labour, agriculture and informal economies, has found her voice on this global stage is a matter of pride.

In many ways, Drishti Medhi represents a new face of Assam where intellect meets empathy, and ambition is anchored in social responsibility. Her journey from local communities to global corridors of power is not just a personal milestone but a powerful testament to what purposeful entrepreneurship can achieve.

