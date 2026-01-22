Assam to Get Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investments as CM Pitches State in Davos

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that discussions at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, have extended beyond semiconductors to areas such as green energy and tourism, with potential investment proposals cumulatively estimated at close to Rs 1 lakh crore.

Sarma has drawn significant attention at the business summit, as he pitched the state as an emerging destination for semiconductor investments and high-value manufacturing. Highlighting Assam’s strategic advantages, he said the state’s rapid economic growth and its position as the gateway to the Northeast make it an attractive investment destination.

CM Meets Tech Leaders

During his engagements at the summit, Sarma met senior leaders from global technology majors, including IBM, Synopsys and Qualcomm, underscoring Assam’s preparedness in terms of policy clarity, infrastructure availability and a growing skilled workforce. On the sidelines of the WEF, the chief minister said that meetings had been held with almost all major players across the global semiconductor ecosystem over the past three days, reported ANI.

On the third day of the summit, Sarma held a focused meeting with IBM vice president Gary Cohn to explore collaboration in skill development, adoption of artificial intelligence and related initiatives. IBM is expected to send a delegation to Assam in the near future to further evaluate partnership opportunities.

He also met Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, describing the conglomerate’s presence in the state as a major catalyst for investor confidence. Sarma said the Tata Group’s involvement has generated wider interest among other global investors looking to invest.

A key engagement during the visit was a high-level roundtable with leaders from the global semiconductor industry, aimed at exploring opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing in Assam and strengthening diversified supply chains. Senior representatives from companies such as Synopsys, Qualcomm, Analog Devices, Thermo Fisher, Honeywell and Henkel participated in the discussions. Sarma said the companies expressed strong interest in collaborating with the state.

Over the last 3 days, I met over 20 business leaders and exchanged our views on how Assam provides a unique opportunity across various verticals for enterprises to grow and thrive.



These intense discussions will bear fruit in the coming days & months.#AssamAtDavos#WEF26pic.twitter.com/Rmw1lwxUhu — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 21, 2026

Speaking on the broader significance of Assam’s participation at WEF, the chief minister said India’s investment narrative has moved beyond a few traditional economic hubs to reflect a more inclusive, nationwide growth story. He observed that the presence of states at global platforms such as Davos reflects a “whole-of-nation” approach to economic development.

Sarma added that India has reached a stage where global investments can be absorbed by any state, as regions across the country now offer distinct industrial strengths and opportunities.

