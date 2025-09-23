Frozen Body Makes Zubeen Garg’s Post-Mortem Difficult at GMCH

The post-mortem examination of late singer Zubeen Garg turned out to be a challenging task for doctors at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Sources revealed that the condition of the body, which had been kept frozen for a long period, made the procedure far more difficult and time-consuming than usual. Doctors reportedly struggled throughout the process, as the prolonged freezing had stiffened the body, making it hard for the medical team to carry out the examination smoothly. They initially had difficulty making incisions and were only able to do so after pouring hot water.

According to sources, even the final step of stitching the body could not be completed properly, as the body was very close to the stage of decomposition. The doctors instead had to tape it up.

A four-member team, comprising one specialist from AIIMS, two doctors from GMCH, and one doctor from Pragjyotishpur Medical College, conducted the post-mortem. To ensure transparency and proper documentation, the entire procedure was videographed, while a CID team remained present inside the examination hall.

The report of the second post-mortem is expected to be available within the next three to five days.

Following the completion of the examination, Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains were transported to Sarusajai Stadium, where thousands of fans, friends, and well-wishers gathered to pay their last respects before the next stage of his final rites.

This was the second autopsy performed on the legendary singer, the first having been conducted earlier in Singapore shortly after his death.

Also Read: Videography Used During Zubeen Garg’s Post-Mortem at GMCH