Videography Used During Zubeen Garg’s Post-Mortem at GMCH

The post-mortem examination of late singer Zubeen Garg has been conducted for the second time at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The procedure was carried out by a team of medical experts, including one specialist from AIIMS, two doctors from GMCH, and one doctor from Pragjyotishpur Medical College.

The medical team conducted the procedure with videography to ensure a detailed and accurate record. A CID team was also present during the post-mortem. The report of the examination is expected to be available within 3–5 days.

After the second post-mortem, Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains were taken to Sarusajai Stadium for the next stage of his final rites. The first post-mortem had been conducted earlier in Singapore.

Earlier on Monday evening, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a press conference regarding the post-mortem. He stated that, with the consent of Zubeen Garg’s family, the second post-mortem at GMCH was initially scheduled for 7:30 AM on Tuesday. However, in view of traffic management and the large gathering of fans, the plan was revised to transport his body in the early hours.

The Chief Minister further added that experts from GMCH and AIIMS would oversee the process, which was expected to take around two hours. Regarding the investigation in Singapore, the CM noted that procedures must be followed through Interpol and the Gauhati High Court, after which cooperation from Singaporean authorities is anticipated.

