Gandhibasti Attempted Murder Accused Caught In Guwahati's Dharapur

The main accused in the Gandhibasti attempt to murder case in Guwahati was on Saturday caught by the police after he was initially absconding.
Identified as Ibrahim Rahman, the elderly man was caught by the investigating Chandmari Police from Dharapur on the outskirts of Guwahati today, three days after the shocking incident occurred.
The accused in the attempted murder case had hacked a young woman with a sharp dao (machete) with the intention of killing her in the Gandhibasti locality of Guwahati. The victim woman was seriously injured and rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Apart from the accused, the police also recovered the weapon used to attack the victim woman from his possession.
Meanwhile, the woman, who was reported to have sustained critical injuries in the incident and was immediately rushed to GMCH, still fights for her life.
Earlier on Friday, Chandmari Police detained two associates of the main culprit in hacking a woman in the city's Gandhibasti locality.
According to the information at hand, the family of the victim woman had filed two complaints against the accused Ibrahim with the police in 2019 and again in 2022.
The shocking event unfolded on the eve of Eid when sources claimed that the young woman was critically attacked by the victim in a case of attempted murder leaving her fighting for her life.