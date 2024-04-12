In Gandhibasti Attempted Murder, Cops Nab 2 Aides Of Main Accused

Chandmari Police in Guwahati on Friday detained two associates of the main culprit in hacking a woman in the city's Gandhibasti locality. The shocking incident had taken place on Wednesday and the woman was rushed for immediate medical treatment.
This comes amid reports of the main accused in the case, one Ibrahim Rahman, who remains at large as the police probe the matter.
According to the information at hand, the family of the victim woman had filed two complaints against the accused Ibrahim with the police in 2019 and again in 2022.
The shocking event unfolded on the eve of Eid when sources claimed that the young woman was critically attacked by the victim in a case of attempted murder leaving her fighting for her life.
The incident occurred in the Gandhibasti locality where the woman was found bleeding and immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Her condition remained unknown immediately after, however, sources said the chances of her survival are sadly low.
According to the reports, the woman was attacked by a man with a sharp weapon, who tried to hack her to death and left her bleeding on the road.
The motive behind the attempted murder has not surfaced yet. Local police from the Chandmari Police Station reached the site after receiving information of the incident.
They identified one Ibrahim as the culprit based on initial canvassing of the area as several residents mentioned their suspicions of his hand behind the murder attempt.
According to the locals, the accused had a relations with the victim and she had previously mentioned his name before the attack on her life. Meanwhile, the victim woman was identified as Shabira Begum.