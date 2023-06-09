Ganeshguri Accident: 4 FIRs Filed at Dispur Police Station

A total of four FIRs have been filed in connection with the tragic road accident in Guwahati's Ganeshguri that claimed the life of an 11th standard girl student on Thursday.
Reportedly, the four FIRs have been filed by eye witnesses of the incident including many others at the Dispur Police Station. The complaint has been filed against many contractors, engineers and government officials.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Guwahati Jal Board, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), district administration, AK Constructions, including others have been named in the FIR holding them responsible for the incident.
Meanwhile, an eye witness of the accident named Ujjal Kumar has also filed a case. On the other hand, Trinamool Congress Mahila Morcha has also filed an FIR under Section 279/338/304/109 on Friday.
The driver of the Royal Global School bus identified as Bipul Boro, has been arrested by the police.
On Thursday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoling the incident said that there were two aspects in the case, the two-wheeler was attempting to overtake the school bus from the wrong side and secondly there was an open pit on the roadside. The chief minister said that he has directed the Deputy Commissioner of the Kamrup Metro District Administration to look into the issue and find out the reason behind keeping the dug-up pit open on the roadside.