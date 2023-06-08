Ganeshguri Mishap: CM Directs Traffic Police To Be Strict Against Violators

“The City residents are complaining of contaminated water being supplied by water tankers to residential apartments and private residence but there is no system imposed by the administration to monitor and test the water quality. The people have been left alone to fight their battle. High electricity bills after the installation of digital smart meters is again under the radar of technical glitch and electricity measurement. On the top of it insensitive statements by the State assambly speaker of asking people to sit under trees to avoid Electricity bills shows the Government attitude towards the basic problems faced by citizens,” added the Congress leader.