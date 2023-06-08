Guwahati: Student Dies After Being Hit By School Bus

A student of class 11 was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area on Thursday morning.
The incident took place when the girl was on her way towards her school with her elder sister. Sources said that a speeding school bus collided with the scooter they were riding in, before fleeing from the spot.
While the minor girl was killed on the spot, her sister sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.
The deceased student has been identified as one Priya Kumari, a class 11 student of Little Flower School in city's Hatigaon area.
The mishap occurred in front of Rajdhani Masjid in Ganeshguri. Angry locals highlighted the presence of dug-up pathways in the area as a contributing factor to the mishap, besides the bus's high speed.
According to information, a bus bearing registration number ‘AS-01-PC-7411’ belonging to Royal Global School was involved in the hit-and-run case.
Local police reached the scene soon after and are assessing the situation.