Ganeshguri Mishap: 3 Including Assam Assembly Marshal Suspended For Sharing CCTV Visual
Immediately after CCTV footage of the Ganeshguri road accident, claiming life of an 11th standard student Priya Kumari went viral on social media, up to three employees including a Marshal of the Assam Legislative Assembly were suspended for allegedly sharing the footage with the media without prior permission.
According to initial reports, the concerned authority of the Assam Legislative Assembly has suspended a Marshal namely Sanjeev Rai, and two other employees for allegedly sharing CCTV footage of the road accident on Thursday.
However, there has been no inputs regarding any action taken by the administration against the Contractors of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
It is worth mentioning that all residents are reeling from the poor and bad road condition in Guwahati due to the pits dug in almost the entire city by JICA for laying pipes.
“What is the administration doing? Are they waiting for such incidents to happen regularly and then they will take action? Today they have suspended three employees of the Legislative Assembly including a Marshal for sharing the video of the road accident. The footage has exposed JICA and the mess they have created in the city by digging out holes for laying pipes. The concern authority of the Assam Government instead of suspending the employees, should have taken a suo moto cognizance against the JICA officials,” said All India Professionals Professionals' Congress (AIPC) Assam state unit Gauravv Somani to Pratidin Time.
The Congress leader has blamed the Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha for the poor administration.
Meanwhile, in view of the unfortunate incident at Ganeshguri, DC, Kamrup(M) Pallav Gopal Jha chaired an urgent meeting to review safety precautions and measures in the presence of all agencies engaged in road digging.
Taking to Twitter, the Kamrup Metro Administration said, “Strict instructions were issued and action is being initiated against erring agency.”
Earlier today, the officials of the district administration reached the accident spot to barricade the dug-out hole on the pathway, which many believe is one of the main contributors to the road mishap, claiming the life of the 11th standard student.
The workers of district administration were seen barricading the dug-out hole which was done for the installation of a water pipeline by the JICA.