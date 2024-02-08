Ganeshguri Youth Death: 2 Accused Youths Confess Involvement

The Guwahati Police on Thursday apprehended the prime accused in the death of a youth in Ganeshguri locality, reports emerged.
Notably, the victim identified as Ikramul Hussain was severely injured and later lost his life after a brutal attack on him by some youths near Vishal Mega Mart in Ganeshguri on Tuesday.
Accordingly, a case was registered vide Dispur Police Station UD case no. 24 DTD 07/02/2024 and an inquest was done in the presence of the Executive Magistrate under videography.
Reportedly, after thorough investigation, the police apprehended two suspected persons. Upon their interrogation, it was revealed that deceased Ikramul engaged in a quarrel with Jitu Baishya, aged 24 years, who runs a biryani shop infront of Vishal Mega Mart, and another youth Sanjib Barman (30), who is a friend of Jitu.
Moreover, it was also found that one of the relatives of Jitu named Pranjal Baishya who worked in a bar at Six Mile locality was present at the spot where the incident had occurred.
Later, after recording Pranjal's statement on the matter, one police team from Dispur Police Station went to search at the residences of both Jitu and Sanjib.
According to reports, Jitu hailed from Uttar Jowardi and Sanjib hailed from Balijar, both in Nalbari district. The duo were reportedly on the run after the incident occurred.
However, the police nabbed the two youths from their respective houses in Nambari. .
They were then brought to the Dispur Police Station, and later upon being interrogated, they confessed to having committed the crime, sources said.