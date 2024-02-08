Ganeshguri Youth Death: One Arrested, Search On For Absconding Accused

The Guwahati Police has arrested one person in connection to the death of a youth in Ganeshguri, reports said on Thursday.
Reportedly, Ikramul Hussain had lost his life in a brutal attack on him by some youths near Vishal Mega Mart in Guwahati's Ganeshguri locality.
Right after the incident, the family members had lodged and FIR and the city police stepped up investigations into the matter.
The police have retrieved the CCTV footage of the area where the entire incident was captured, reports said.
Meanwhile, sources informed that the police search is underway to nab another accused who is currently absconding.
As per reports, the incident occurred on Monday night. Ikramul had reportedly sustained major head injuries after which he was admitted at the Dispur Polyclinic in Ganeshguri.
However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at around 3 pm on Tuesday, sources said.