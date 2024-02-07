Guwahati Youth Falls Prey to Brutal Assault by Mob; Succumbs to Injuries

In a sensational incident, a youth was killed in a brutal attack on him by a group of people in Guwahati's Ganeshguri locality, reports said on Wednesday.
The deceased youth has been identified as Ikramul Hussain, sources said.
As per reports, the incident occurred on Monday night when a mob attacked Ikramul after a minor scuffle. He reportedly sustained major head injuries after which he was admitted at the Dispur Polyclinic in Ganeshguri.
However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at around 3 pm on Tuesday, sources said.
The family members of the deceased have lodged an FIR at the Dispur Police Station in regard to the incident.
On the other hand, Ikramul's mother narrated the entire incident and levelled major allegations of murder by his friends.
According to Ikramul's mother, he had gone out from his home at Ganeshguri at around 7 pm on Monday. Hours later, he was attacked by two youths on his head in front of the Vishal Megamart. Further the youths fled the scene after injuring the victim, she added.
Reportedly, right after the incident, Ikramul went home and narrated the entire incident to his mother.
Though, he was hospitalized, his health was further deteriorating. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.