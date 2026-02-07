Ganeshpara Robbery Case: Fugitive Duo Arrested, Knife Recovered

In the Ganeshpara robbery case, police have arrested two key accused, Hilwart Changma and Roni Changma from Barnihat, Sonapur, officials said Today.

According to DCP Nomal Mahatta, the duo had planned the robbery from Pinaki Homestay near Kamakhya Gate, where Roni Changma worked as the manager. On January 19, all the accused had deliberately switched off their mobile phones before carrying out the robbery.

The robbery was reportedly executed later that day in the residence of businessman Anil Deka, and the accused only switched their phones back on four days later, on January 24, in Sonapur. During the investigation, police recovered the knife used in the crime and found links to a vehicle from Meghalaya that had been used during the robbery.

Currently, two of the other accused remain on the run, reportedly hiding outside the state. One of them had escaped during a police operation, while the other two were involved in providing directions to help the fugitives evade capture.

Earlier, police had already arrested Jeherul Haque and Ratul Malick, who are also connected to the case. Hilwart Changma, who had recently been released from jail, had previously served time for involvement in a robbery in Sonapur and Hatigaon.

