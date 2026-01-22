Guwahati: Two Held, Four on the Run in Ganeshpara Robbery Case

The Guwahati Police have made a breakthrough in the Ganeshpara robbery case, identifying the gang involved and arresting two key accused. The robbery took place on the night of November 19, in the residence of businessman Anil Deka.

Addressing a press conference at the Fatasil Ambari Police Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Numal Mahatta said investigations have revealed the identities of the robbers who carried out the crime in the Ganeshpara area.

According to police, the robbery was executed by a group led by Jeherul Haque and Ratul Malick. The accused allegedly used Hindi while carrying out the crime in an attempt to mislead investigators and divert suspicion.

Police said four individuals from Bhella in Barpeta district were picked up for questioning in connection with the case. Further investigation revealed that a total of six people were involved in the robbery.

The two arrested accused were actively involved in conducting reconnaissance using a vehicle, arranging transport, and coordinating movements for the entire gang, police said.

As part of the investigation, police recovered a pistol allegedly used by the accused from near the Garbhanga road. An air gun has also been seized, officials confirmed.

So far, two accused have been arrested in the case, while four others are on the run. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspects.

The DCP said the investigation is progressing and more arrests are expected soon as police continue their operations against the robbery gang.

