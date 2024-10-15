Gang Assaults Family Running Food Stall in Guwahati; Three Injured

Three members of a family were injured in a brutal assault by a group of miscreants at their food stall in Guwahati’s Bishnupur area on Monday night.
The fast-food shop is run by Bhakt Das, along with his wife, Priti Das, and their son, Mondip Das.
According to reports, a five-member gang entered the stall and attempted to steal cash from the register. When Bhakt Das intervened to stop the robbery, the assailants attacked him with sharp weapons, injuring him.
His wife and son were also targeted in the ensuing chaos, suffering injuries during the attack. Disturbingly, there are allegations that the gang attempted to sexually assault the wife as well.
Following the incident, Bhakt Das lodged a formal complaint at the Bharalu Police Station, identifying the suspects as Babua Sutrdhar, Bappan Sutrdhar, Suman Bhowmik, Suraj Bhowmik, and Bolo Ghosh.
However, the family has expressed frustration, claiming that despite filing the complaint, the police have yet to take any action against the accused.