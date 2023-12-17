Gang Attack In Guwahati Home Leaves Residents Injured, Property Damaged

A gang of approximately 20 arms individuals allegedly invaded a house in North Guwahati area on Saturday night and attacked its residents, including also vandalizing the property over a petty issue.
Sources informed that the assailants also damaged their vehicles, and physically assaulted the residents, including a disabled brother.
The incident was reported at the house of one Kandarpa Saikia. He alleged that the assailant, believed to be his neighbour identified as Ahmed Ali, forcefully barged into the house and resorted to violent means along with his supposed 'goons'.
The motive behind the attack is said to be a dispute over cattle grazing on Saikia's field.
Sources report that Kandarpa Saikia had approached Ahmed Ali, expressing concern about the latter's cattle grazing on his property. Ali, however was angered by the complainant and retaliated by barging into the victim’s house, ransacking rooms and causing extensive damage.
The disabled brother of the homeowner also fell victim to the ruthless aggression.
The Changsari police were notified soon after. An investigation has been launched into the matter.