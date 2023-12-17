Assam Vigilance Seizes Rs 12 Lakh Cash from Arrested Barpeta Executive Engineer’s Residence

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on recovered around Rs 12 lakh cash from the residence of arrested Executive Engineer, Sorbhog-Jania Division (Irrigation) Sanjib Kumar Das.
This comes after the infamous engineer was caught red-handed by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption while taking bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant on Saturday.
Earlier, unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant who is a contractor approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today i.e. December 16, 2023 by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam inthe office of the Executive Engineer, Barpeta-Baghbor (Irrigation) Division, District- Barpeta, as the complainant was called by Sanjib Kumar Das to this office for accepting the bribe.
Sanjib Kumar Das was caught red handed in the said office immediately after he accepted Rs.5,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered and seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses.
Finding sufficient evidence against the above public servant, he has beenarrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 16/12/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 108/2023 under section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).