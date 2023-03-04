Gang of At Least 30 Youths Thrash BJP Leader With Rods, Sticks In Guwahati

A gang of at least 30 youths from Guwahati allegedly attack the general secretary of BJP Guwahati unit with sticks and rods on Saturday night.

The incident took place near the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at Guwahati Railway Station.

The victim BJP leader identified as Bijoy Pathak was beaten black and blue by the youths and had to get 21 stitches on his head.

Speaking to media, Bijoy Pathak said, “I was about to come out of my car to have some tea near the RBI, when three youths came in a bike from the back and rammed into my vehicle. They seemed to be drunk. When I questioned them why they were riding bikes in an inebriated condition? they behaved rudely and called up their friends on phone. Around 30 youths came and started to beat me with rods and sticks.”

The victim then lodged an FIR at the Pan Bazar police station in connection to the case and alleged that the hooligans belonged to one of the reputed universities in the city.

Reacting to the incident, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor, Mrigen Sarania said, “Such kind of hooliganism won’t be tolerated in the city. Every boys and girls wishes to come here in the city to study at the said university, but with such incidents being reported, the university management should immediately take action against the perpetrators.”

Sarania also claimed that even the hostel boarders of the said university are not safe, thus, students involved in hooliganism should be expelled immediately.

Meanwhile, Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) Superintendent, Abhijit Sarma said, “A physical assault case was reported near Paltan Bazar railway station. The incident was reported at 12 am in the midnight. The patient was brought to GMCH at around 12.24 am. Patient was attended by Surgery unit and was discharged with ASD with suturing after ortho opinion was taken. The patient again came at around 1.30 pm on Saturday for some more medical tests."