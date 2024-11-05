Garchuk Police Seize 10-Wheeler For Illegally Transporting Cattle; 7 Held

Garchuk police in Guwahati foiled a smuggling bid by seizing a 10-wheeler truck loaded with cattle during a crackdown on Tuesday. The operation turned out to be a massive success with the apprehension of seven suspects.
The operation, supervised by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nilotpal Saikia, led to the recovery of 31 cattle heads. However, several cattle did not survive the ordeal with the police finding their remains inside the truck.
Among those detained are Moisan Khan, Nazir Hussain, Fazrul Rahman, Amarjit Kalita, Haidar Ali, Abdul Kuddus, and Afsar Ali. In addition to the truck, police also confiscated a Swift car connected to the operation.
Reports indicate that a local businessman from Assam's Barpeta, who had taken charge of the cattle supply, is linked to the entire smuggling operation.
The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident to uncover the broader network behind this illegal activity.