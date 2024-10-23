Assam Police Foil Illegal Cattle Smuggling Bid in Jagiroad

The Assam police rescued at total of four cattle from a vehicle on National Highway 27 in Jagiroad, sources said.
According to sources, at approximately 8:30 pm on October 22, authorities received information about illegal cattle trafficking heading towards Meghalaya. Acting promptly, a police naka was established at Nalgedra.
When officers signaled a Renault Triber bearing registration number AS-01/FR-3708 to stop, the driver recklessly evaded the signal, prompting a chase.
In a dramatic turn, the driver abandoned the moving vehicle and fled on foot to evade arrest. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered the four cattle tied with ropes in a very cruel manner. The cattle wre subsequently seized in the presence of witnesses.