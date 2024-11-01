Garchuk Police Seize 2,024 Bags of Smuggled Rice, Truck Driver Detained

The Garchuk police seized a substantial amount of allegedly smuggled rice during an operation on Thursday night, sources said.
The rice was seized from a truck bearing registration number AS28AC1593. A total of 2,024 bags of smuggled rice were confiscated, raising questions about the individuals allegedly managing the illicit rice trade.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle transporting the rice has already been detained by the police.
According to sources, the seized rice was intended for sale in 9th Mile area.