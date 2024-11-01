Guwahati News

Garchuk Police Seize 2,024 Bags of Smuggled Rice, Truck Driver Detained

A total of 2,024 bags of smuggled rice were confiscated, raising questions about the individuals allegedly managing the illicit rice trade.
Garchuk Police Seize 2,024 Bags of Smuggled Rice, Truck Driver Detained
Garchuk Police Seize 2,024 Bags of Smuggled Rice, Truck Driver Detained
Pratidin Time
Updated on

The Garchuk police seized a substantial amount of allegedly smuggled rice during an operation on Thursday night, sources said.

The rice was seized from a truck bearing registration number AS28AC1593. A total of 2,024 bags of smuggled rice were confiscated, raising questions about the individuals allegedly managing the illicit rice trade.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle transporting the rice has already been detained by the police.

According to sources, the seized rice was intended for sale in 9th Mile area.

Garchuk Police Seize 2,024 Bags of Smuggled Rice, Truck Driver Detained
Massive Ganja Seizure in Assam: Anti-Smuggling Unit Recovers 511 Kgs
Garchuk Police
smuggled rice
rice trade

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/garchuk-police-seize-2024-bags-of-smuggled-rice-truck-driver-detained
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com