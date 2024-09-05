Assam

Massive Ganja Seizure in Assam: Anti-Smuggling Unit Recovers 511 Kgs

Officers recovered 41 HDPE/gunny bags containing the dried green plant material, which was hidden in the backyard of a house in Jajigaon, Ganakpara, Assam.
Updated on

The Anti-Smuggling Unit of the Customs Division in Guwahati on September 4, 2024, acted on specific intelligence to detect and seize a substantial quantity of Ganja (Cannabis).

The total weight of the seized Ganja was 511.175 kilograms, with an estimated value of Rs 1,53,35,250.

The recovered drugs were promptly seized, and a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with seizure case number 01/CL/NARC/AS/GAU/2024-25 dated September 4, 2024.

Further investigations and necessary formalities are currently underway

