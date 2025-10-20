Historic Tribute: 1,11,111 Lamps Lit at Silchar NIT for Zubeen Garg and Heroes

In a spectacular and record-setting tribute, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar lit 1,11,111 diyas to honor Zubeen Garg, Lord Shri Ram, and the Indian soldiers who fought in Operation Sindoor.

The event was part of the institute’s “Dipotsav 2025” celebrations for Diwali.

On Sunday night, students of NIT Silchar came together on the institute’s sports ground to light all 1,11,111 diyas, creating a breathtaking spectacle of devotion and unity.

The initiative specifically paid homage to Lord Shri Ram, the brave Indian Army personnel involved in Operation

Perticularly highlighting soldiers who found in operation Sindoor against Pakistan Assam's hearththrobe Zubeen Garg including Zubeen’s guitar and the soulful Mayabini song were symbolically represented in the display.

Prof. Dilip Kumar Baidya, Director of NIT Silchar, said that this remarkable effort on October 19 will be remembered as a historic day for both Northeast India and the entire country.

He praised the students for their dedication and collective spirit in making this record attempt a reality.

Also Read: Assamese Legends, Including Zubeen Garg, Honored at Bishwanath Kali Puja