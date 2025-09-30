Garima Saikia Garg Departs for Jorhat with Zubeen Garg’s Ashes, Pays Emotional Tribute

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of Assam’s beloved musical icon Zubeen Garg, departed for Jorhat on Tuesday to perform the final rites. Before leaving, she paid a tearful tribute at Kahilipara, placing a single red rose at Zubeen Garg’s portrait.

Sources said Garima, along with family members, will return on Thursday. Meanwhile, Zubeen Garg’s father will remain at the Kahilipara residence.

In an emotional statement, Garima said, “Sandipan, my uncle’s son, was called by the CID.This marked his first trip to Singapore alongside Zubeen. Still, there is a heaviness in our hearts. Let every investigation take place; justice must be delivered.”

The Assam government has made all necessary arrangements to ensure smooth transportation of the ashes and proper proceedings at Jorhat. Starting today, Zubeen Garg’s Kahilipara residence will witness complete silence after days of mourning and massive gatherings of fans and well-wishers.

