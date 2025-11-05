Garima Saikia Garg Stable at Health City; Doctors Cite Stress and Dehydration

The Health City Hospital authorities have issued an update on the condition of Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, who was admitted to the hospital late last night after complaints of weakness and dehydration.

According to the hospital authorities, Garima was brought in around 10 p.m. and is currently under the care of Dr. Brajen Lahkar from the Medicine Department. “She needs adequate rest. She was feeling weak and had some dehydration issues. Her condition is now improving, but it is too early to say when she will be discharged,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Doctors informed that blood tests, ultrasound, ECG, and other examinations have already been conducted. “Once the reports are reviewed, we will decide on her discharge,” they added.

Hospital sources also suggested that mental stress might have contributed to her illness. “There are no dietary restrictions — she is advised to eat well and maintain proper nutrition,” the spokesperson noted.

