“I Feel Zubeen By My Side Watching Roi Roi Binale”, Garima Saikia Garg Weeps

After watching the Roi Roi Binale atCalvin Gold Cinema, Fancy Bazar, the final movie of late singer Zubeen Garg, Garima Garg was visibly emotional. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who worked tirelessly to bring Zubeen’s dream project to the screen.

“Everything has happened exactly the way Zubeen wanted. This was his dream project,” Garima said. She recalled that Zubeen could not complete the dubbing himself, as he had to travel to Singapore for the Northeast Festival. “But with the dedicated efforts of Amrit Pritam and Debajit Changmai, a miracle happened. Zubeen’s voice has been beautifully retained in every dialogue. The entire team has kept his presence alive, and all of Assam has felt that Zubeen is still with us,” she added.

Garima also said that, “In the coming days, I will watch this movie every day. I want to feel his presence and stay connected with him, even in this way.”

The movie was a deeply emotional event for fans and colleagues alike, celebrating Zubeen Garg’s enduring legacy in Assamese cinema and music.

Garima have also posted in her facebook after watching the movie.

Also Read: Guwahati: Garima Garg Attends Screening of ‘Roi Roi Binale’