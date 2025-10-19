“Garima Was His Tigress”: Gioconda Shares Zubeen Garg’s Words of Love and Loyalty

Renowned Italian soprano and Bollywood crossover artist Gioconda Vessichelli paid a heartfelt tribute to late music legend Zubeen Garg during her visit to Jonali Studio in Guwahati, where she shared emotional memories of her association with him. Fighting back tears, she described Zubeen as a rare soul whose energy and musical genius were “incomparable.”

In an emotional statement, Gioconda said, “Jai Zubeen Da”, honouring the influential Assamese icon whose music continues to resonate across generations and borders.

Praises Garima Saikia Garg’s Strength

Gioconda also reflected on Zubeen’s love and admiration for his wife Garima Saikia Garg, whom he often referred to affectionately as “my tigress.”

“Zubeen used to say Garima was his tigress. In his good and bad times, she was always beside him. And look at her now—how gracefully she is handling this sorrow and pain,” Gioconda said.

“I always feel like family with Zubeen’s family—they are amazing people,” she added.

Speaks About Their Last Project Together

Gioconda revealed that Zubeen was extremely optimistic about his upcoming film ‘Roi Roi Binale’, where she has lent her voice to a song. She said Zubeen had praised her during the recording session and had even discussed working on more musical collaborations in the future.

“He told me we would be doing more projects together. I want ‘Roi Roi Binale’ to reach the Cannes Film Festival and travel worldwide. We will add English subtitles so global audiences can experience his art,” she said.

The Italian artist also praised Garima Saikia Garg’s work as a fashion designer, adding that Garima’s exclusive designs will be featured in the film.

“He Could Predict Things About Life”

In a revelation that has stirred emotion among his fans, Gioconda recalled a chilling moment from the past:

“Once, after I landed in Guwahati, Zubeen told me, ‘When I die, there will be seven days of state mourning.’ I was shocked to hear that. Maybe he had some divine intuition—he could predict things about his life and others as well,” she said.

“A Messenger of God”

She described Zubeen as spiritually gifted and said his connection with music was beyond ordinary human ability.

“Zubeen was unmatched. He was a messenger of God. I felt it myself. He had an aura and level of energy that cannot be compared to anyone,” she said.

“Where there is love, Zubeen is watching us from above, giving Garima the strength to move on,” she concluded.

Gioconda’s message has added yet another emotional layer to the collective grief and remembrance of Zubeen Garg, whose legacy continues to inspire millions.

